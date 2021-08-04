Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 10KM Open Water Medal Winners, Times and Results

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Brazilian long-distance swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha won the gold medal in the Women's 10-kilometer open water marathon on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, marking the first Olympic gold medal in the 29-year-old's career.

The grueling open water swim took place at Odaiba Marine Park, just across the bay from the Olympic Village. Cunha touched the wall less than 30 seconds shy of the two-hour mark as the 10-kilometer swim made its appearance at The Games for the fourth time since 2008.

Five years after placing 10th in the race at the 2016 Rio Games, Cunha finally has her gold. She's previously won the 10km at the Pan American Games in 2019 and South America Games in 2006.

Here's a full breakdown of the marathon results:

Women's 10KM Open Water Results

1. Ana Marcela Cunha, Brazil: 1:59.30.8

2. Sharon van Rouwendaal, Netherlands: 1:59.31.7

3. Kareena Lee, Australia: 1:59:32.5

4. Anna Olasz, Hungary: 1:59:34.8

5. Leonie Beck, Germany: 1:59:35.1

6. Haley Anderson, USA, 1:59:36.9

7. Ashley Twichell, USA: 1:59:37.9

8.Xin Xin, China: 2:00:10.1

9. Lara Grangeon de Villele, France: 2:00:57.3

10. Finnia Wunram, Germany: 2:01:01.9

11. Samantha Arevalo, Ecuador: 2:01:30.6

12. Cecilia Biagioli, Argentina: 2:01:31.6

13. Yumi Kida, Japan: 2:01:40.9

14. Rachele Bruni, Italy: 2:02:10.2

15. Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, Russian Olympic Committee: 2:03:17.5

16. Paula Ruiz Bravo, Spain: 2:03:17.6

17. Angelica Andre, Portugal: 2:04:40.7

18. Kate Sanderson, Canada: 2:04:59.1

19. Alice Dearing, Great Britain: 2:05:03.2

20. Paola Perez, Venezuela: 2:05:45.0

21. Michelle Weber, South Africa: 2:06:56.5

22. Krystyna Panchishko, Ukraine: 2:07:35.1

23. Li-Shan Chantal Liew, Singapore: 2:08:17.9

24. Spela Perse, Slovenia: 2:08:33.0

25. Souad Nefissa Cherouati, Algeria: 2:17:21.6



Cunha's first-place time was nearly three minutes longer than it took Sharon van Rouwendaal to capture the gold in 2016. van Rouwendaal's 1:56:32.1 remains the fastest finish in the event on the Olympic stage; she captured the silver medal on Tuesday with a time of 1:59.31.7.

Australia's Kareena Lee won the bronze medal with a time of 1:59:32.5.

Two Americans, Haley Anderson and Ashley Twichell, placed in the top 10.

It took 2:17:21.6 for the race to complete with Alegeria's Souad Nefissa Cherouati touching the wall nearly 18 minutes after Cunha did.

The men will get their opportunity to conquer the open water Wednesday as Odaiba Marine Park prepares to host one more 10km.