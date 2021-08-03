Report: George Hill Expected to Sign Bucks Contract After Being Waived by 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran point guard George Hill is reportedly signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That followed the Philadelphia 76ers release of Hill on Tuesday.

Hill, 35, appeared in just 30 games in stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21, as surgery on an injured thumb cost him a huge chunk of the season.

He didn't offer the 76ers much after he was traded to the team and recovered from the surgery, averaging just 6.0 points and 1.9 assists in 18.9 minutes per game across 16 contests down the stretch. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.

He was even less a factor in the postseason, averaging 4.7 points in 17.1 minutes per game.

But the Bucks are banking on Hill—who spent two seasons with the team before being traded to the Thunder ahead of last season—more closely resembling the player who averaged 10.7 points and 2.9 assists per game for them in two playoff runs.

Hill will be an upgrade over Jeff Teague, who was a disappointment in Milwaukee, for the backup point guard minutes behind Jrue Holiday.

The reigning champs haven't been too busy this offseason, with their marquee move being the re-signing of Bobby Portis, while the loss of key defender P.J. Tucker to the Miami Heat will sting.