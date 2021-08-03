Former Heat PG Kendrick Nunn, Lakers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $10M Contract

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to add pieces as they look to bounce back from their first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers and guard Kendrick Nunn agreed to a two-year contract that includes a player option. Wojnarowski noted the former Miami Heat playmaker "turned down significantly more money to chase a title with the Lakers."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal is worth $10 million.

The Lakers have drastically overhauled their entire roster this offseason.

Additions such as Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and now Nunn means the cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis will look quite different.

There are certainly potential concerns, such as the age of the key contributors, the spacing on the floor with Westbrook handling the ball and perhaps even defensive questions with players such as Alex Caruso no longer on the roster.

Still, there is no questioning the overall star power.

Nunn will fit in as a role player who will likely be asked to provide a spark off the bench. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 2020-21 while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range.

The 6'2" Chicago native, who turned 26 years old Tuesday, will provide some much-needed youth while also potentially helping with the outside shooting concerns if he can take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside so many notable players.

It is a championship-or-bust season for the Lakers given their roster, and Nunn apparently took less money to help them achieve that goal.