Steph Curry's Updated Career Earnings After Signing 2nd $200M+ Warriors Contract

Stephen Curry got paid.

The Golden State Warriors superstar signed a massive contract extension Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Per Spotrac, that will bring Curry's career earnings to more than $470 million.

If anybody has earned two $200 million deals in a career, it's Curry. His list of achievements is stunning: three-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, two-time scoring champion, seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA honoree (four times on the first team).

His 2,832 three-point makes are the second-most in NBA history. He's the only player to make 400 threes in a season (402 in 2015-16). He's had four seasons with 300 or more three-pointers made; only one other player (James Harden in 2018-19) has reached the 300 mark. Five of the top 10 seasons in three-pointers made belong to Curry.

In other words, he's the greatest shooter to ever live. He's a future Hall of Famer and forever synonymous with the Warriors in the same way Michael Jordan is with the Chicago Bulls or Larry Bird and Bill Russell are with the Boston Celtics.

The 33-year-old hasn't shown signs of regression either. He led the league with 32.0 points per game this past season, adding 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.

Some skills fade with age. Explosiveness, both in acceleration and the ability to rise off the floor, tends to go first. But shooters generally age well. Curry should play at a high level throughout this contract, relying on guile and pinpoint accuracy from deep.

The title window with the core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is shrinking. But nobody will take this team lightly in the 2021-22 season.