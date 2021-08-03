Warriors Rumors: GSW Hopeful of Patty Mills Contract in 2021 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly targeting veteran guard Patty Mills in free agency.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Warriors "have hope" they will be able to sign the 12-year NBA veteran.

The soon-to-be-33-year-old guard has spent the past 10 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, winning one NBA championship and playing a key role as a reserve during his tenure.

Mills has averaged double-digit points in three of the past four seasons, falling just short of that mark in 2018-19 with 9.9 points per game.

This past season, the Aussie averaged 10.8 points, 2.4 assists, 1.7 rebounds and a career-high 2.4 three-pointers made per game in 68 contests. He also shot 41.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

For his career, Mills averages 8.9 points per game and shoots 38.8 percent from three. He has also made just 57 starts in 739 regular-season games.

The long-range shooting ability and willingness of the 6'1" Saint Mary's product to come off the bench would seemingly make him a perfect fit in Golden State behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors could have some competition when it comes to signing Mills, though, as he is improving his stock thanks to his play in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Mills and Team Australia beat Argentina 97-59 in the quarterfinals Tuesday, meaning the Aussies are one win away from medaling in men's basketball at the Olympics for the first time.

Through four games, Mills ranks fifth at the Olympics with 20.8 points per contest and second in three-pointers made with 3.8 per game.

Mills will lead the Boomers into the semifinals Thursday with a perfect 4-0 record against 3-1 Team USA, which is in search of its fourth consecutive gold medal.

Golden State finished 39-33 last season before losing twice in the play-in tournament. That was after finishing with the NBA's worst record in 2019-20 on the heels of five straight NBA Finals appearances.

Thinks are looking up for the Warriors in 2021-22, however, provided Thompson can return after missing the past two seasons because of injuries.

The Warriors' likely starting lineup of Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman is strong, plus they added two lottery picks to the mix in wing Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody.

Mills would give the Dubs some much-needed experience and shooting off the bench, and Golden State could represent one of Mills' best opportunities to vie for a second career NBA title.