USWNT's Megan Rapinoe 'Gutted'; Alex Morgan 'Devastated'; Carli Lloyd 'Not Done Yet'

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The star players on the United States women's national soccer team had similar reactions following their semifinal loss to Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd were all upset but forward-looking in their social media posts Tuesday:

"Gutted. Motivated. Together. We have it all to play for," Rapinoe posted on Instagram, via ESPN.

"Not done yet," Lloyd added.

The United States will not play for a gold medal after the 1-0 loss to Canada, but will have a chance to play for the bronze medal Thursday against Australia.

Morgan, Lloyd and Rapinoe have seen plenty of ups and downs for Team USA over the past decade. They were all on the 2012 team that won gold at the London Olympics as well as the 2016 squad that lost in the quarterfinal and failed to medal.

The Americans are also coming off a win in the 2019 World Cup but failed to live up to their enormous expectations at these Olympics. Prior to the loss to Canada, the United States went just 1-1-1 in three group-stage matches before surviving on penalty kicks against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

These three stars will have to regroup for the bronze-medal match before considering the next steps of their careers.