Lakers News: Marc Gasol Says He'll Return for 14th Season, Play out Contract with LAL

Marc Gasol announced Tuesday he will return to the NBA for the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The 36-year-old center signed a two-year deal before last season and will finish out his contract during his 14th season in the NBA.

Gasol did announce he will retire from international basketball after his Spain squad lost in the quarterfinals to the United States in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I think it's time for somebody else to enjoy the ride," he told reporters Tuesday. "I think it's time for me to get off the ride and for some young guys to step on and enjoy it."

