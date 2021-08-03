Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Horizontal Bar Medal Winners, Scores and Results

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Japan's Daiki Hashimoto earned his second gold medal in men's gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics with a first-place finish on the horizontal bar.

The 19-year-old had already won gold in the individual all-around, and he closed his week in style with another gold Tuesday at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. He also won silver with Japan in the team final.

Tin Srbic of Croatia took the silver medal in the horizontal bar, while ROC's Nikita Nagornyy narrowly grabbed the bronze over American Brody Malone.

Final Results

1. Daiki Hashimoto (JAP): 15.066

2. Tin Srbic (CRO): 14.900

3. Nikita Nagornyy (ROC): 14.533

4. Brody Malone (USA): 14.200

Full scores available at Olympics.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.