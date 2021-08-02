Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers Want 'At Least' 4 1st-Round Picks and All-Star Player

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are holding out for a king's ransom in trade talks involving Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge:

"Multiple league sources maintain that Philly's asking price for Ben Simmons on the eve of free agency remains sky-high. At minimum, the Sixers are seeking control of at least four future first-round picks via direct trade or pick swaps, along with an All-Star-level player in most (but not all) scenarios. Philly has engaged in discussions with teams around the league since mid-July."

