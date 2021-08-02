Mike Conley Rumors: Jazz Expected to Re-Sign PG On 3-Year Contract in Free Agency

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran point guard Mike Conley reportedly is set to stay with the Utah Jazz.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the team and Conley are "expected to finalize a three-year deal" to keep him in Utah.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.