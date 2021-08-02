Lakers Rumors: Patty Mills, Wayne Ellington Are 'Prime' Free Agents of Interest

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Wayne Ellington and Patty Mills are reportedly "prime free agents of interest" for the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Marc Stein.

The Lakers are looking for good values on the open market with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and now Russell Westbrook taking up much of the salary cap. The team will still have a lot of holes with Marc Gasol and Alfonzo McKinnie the only other players on the active roster.

Stein also reported Dwight Howard returning to the team is "inevitable."

