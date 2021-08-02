Celtics Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Reunion Eyed; Brad Stevens 1 of PG's 'Biggest Fans'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Isaiah Thomas could be making an NBA return in Boston.

Marc Stein reported the Celtics have expressed an interest in a reunion with Thomas, with Brad Stevens being "one of Thomas’ biggest fans." Stevens is in his first offseason as president of basketball operations after stepping away from his coaching duties.

