Rumors on Adam Cole's Contract, WWE Morale After Bray Wyatt Release, AEW's Adam Page

Adam Cole's Contract Set to Expire After SummerSlam





Let the All Elite Wrestling rumors commence.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reported Adam Cole's contract with WWE will expire after SummerSlam on Aug. 21. The deal was originally up after the Great American Bash pay-per-view, but Cole chose to briefly extend his window—ostensibly to either give the two sides more negotiating time or to wrap up his NXT storylines.

Cole is set to face Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 36 in a match that's been built as their last head-to-head contest. Having the two go one-on-one for the final time would make a great deal of sense if Cole was planning to leave WWE once his deal expires.

Cole's linkage to AEW is a well-trodden territory. His longtime girlfriend is AEW women's champion Britt Baker, and he has longstanding existing relationships with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes dating back to their times in Japan and the independent circuit.

There is no question AEW would put out an all-out blitz to sign Cole if he ever became a true free agent.

“It’s no secret he comes to AEW sometimes and hangs out in the back,” Baker said earlier this year on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette (via Wrestling Inc's Brie Coder). “His best friends are the Bucks and Kenny, so he’s got tons of friends there.”

“I know this is going to create probably a little bit of controversy but I would love to work in the same company one day. I think that would make things a little bit easier. With that being said, I’m probably never leaving AEW because that’s my home.”

WWE Morale Down After Bray Wyatt Release

Bray Wyatt's release was one of the most surprising in recent memory, and it turns out it hit the locker room hard.

Fightful Select reported nearly 20 people in the WWE locker room spoke of their disappointment regarding Wyatt's release. Wyatt was well-liked backstage and viewed as one of the most creative people in the entire company.

Some senior members of the roster said even they felt their jobs are no longer safe.

The fact of the matter is WWE holds 100 percent of the blame for Wyatt not being this generation's Undertaker. He is, as many noted, a wildly creative star who came up with two of the most over gimmicks of this generation—only to have WWE spoil Wyatt's runs with poor booking decisions.

While it's easy to say Wyatt will flourish in an environment like AEW with more creative freedom, it's also possible that his high-budget ideas were only possible because of WWE's massive production budget.

It'll be interesting to see where he lands next.

Hangman Not on All Out Card?

AEW shocked the wrestling world last Wednesday when The Elite defeated Adam Page and the Dark Order, taking Page out of contention for an AEW Championship match with Kenny Omega at All Out.

No one quite knows who Omega will face at the September pay-per-view, but it won't be Page—who reportedly will not be part of the card at all.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Page is now expected to not feature at all in Chicago, though no reasoning has been given.

AEW has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to long-term booking, but having arguably your top babyface in the entire company sit out the biggest event of the year is surprising.

