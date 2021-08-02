Mavs Rumors: Luka Doncic to Wait Until After Olympics to Talk 5-Year, $202M Contract

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The Dallas Mavericks will have to wait to sign Luka Doncic to a contract extension.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, contract discussions between the two sides will take place after the Tokyo Olympics, in which Doncic is competing for Slovenia.

Doncic will reportedly receive a five-year, $202 million max deal this offseason before entering the final year of his rookie contract. In the meantime, he led his national team to a 3-0 group-stage record in Japan to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Germany.

The Olympic tournament could last until Saturday, and the Games' closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday.

