Marks: Nets 'Married to the Luxury Tax'; Plan to Sign Blake Griffin to New Contract

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks says the team is "married to the luxury tax" and is not afraid to keep spending in order to win a championship.

Marks told reporters governor Joe Tsai is committed to spending what's necessary to build around the foundation of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The team is expected to pursue Blake Griffin in free agency and look to shore up its depth at center.

Tsai previously told YES Network that he is "absolutely" prepared to dip into the luxury tax for a title contender. Durant, Harden and Irving make a combined $115.3 million alone, with an additional $26.1 million going to DeAndre Jordan and Joe Harris. Those five salaries already put the Nets above the tax—and that's without accounting or Nicolas Claxton, Alize Johnson or any of the minimum cap holds to fill out the rest of the roster.

The Nets can offer Griffin a little more than the veteran's minimum to return next season without dipping into their taxpayer mid-level exception. It's likely the Nets would prefer to nab Griffin at that number and explore using their mid-level on other role players who can provide more depth.

While the Nets clearly have the best Big Three in basketball, their depth issues became apparent when Harden and Irving suffered injuries in the playoffs.

Adding a versatile big man looking to ring chase and another wing player behind Durant and Harris should be their top priority in free agency.