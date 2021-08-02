Megan Rapinoe: 'It's a Bitter 1 to Swallow ... Don't Think I've Ever Lost to Canada'

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The United States women's national soccer team will not be taking home gold at the Summer Olympics for the second consecutive tournament.

Canada defeated the heavily favored U.S. 1-0 in the semifinals Monday in a match that served as a microcosm of the Americans' struggles throughout the event. Star forward Megan Rapinoe said the team is taking the loss hard.

"It's terrible. We just didn't have it today. Just too many errors from us again. I felt like the space was there for us to play and we just couldn't get into it, too many touches or, you know, an errant touch.

"That's football. They got, I think, one shot on goal, a PK, and from what it sounds like it was a PK. So yeah, it's a bitter one to swallow. Obviously we never want to lose to Canada. I don't think I've ever lost to Canada.

"So it's a bitter one. Obviously there's still a lot to compete for. That's what I told the girls and what we talked about in the huddle. It's not the color we want, but there's still a medal on the line. That's a huge thing and we want to win that game, but yeah, this is...this sucks. It sucks."

