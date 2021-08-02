Ben Simmons Ranked Top Defender in Anonymous NBA Coaches Poll amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Ben Simmons' value may have reached a nadir following a horrid playoff showing, but coaches around the NBA still recognize his defensive talent.

Simmons was named the NBA's best defensive player in a survey of coaches conducted by Jon Krawczynski and Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The Sixers All-Star edged out three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in what was essentially a two-man race.

Simmons received seven of a possible 13 first-place votes to Gobert's five. Draymond Green came in third in the poll and was the only other player to receive a first-place vote.

