Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Rings Medal Winners, Scores and Results

China earned both gold and silver in the men's gymnastics rings final of the Tokyo Olympics, but it was Liu Yang who edged teammate You Hao for the top spot on the podium.

Liu had a score of 15.500 Monday at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Japan, just two tenths of a point ahead of You for the victory.

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece won gold at the 2016 Olympics but had to settle for the bronze medal in Tokyo.

Final Results

1. Liu Yang (China): 15.500

2. You Hao (China): 15.300

3. Eleftherios Petrounias (Greece): 15.200

4. Samir Ait Said (France): 14.900

5. Ibrahim Colak (Turkey): 14.866

6. Denis Ablyazin (ROC): 14.833

7. Adem Asil (Turkey): 14.600

8. Arthur Zanetti (Brazil): 14.133

Full scores available at Olympics.com.

It was a close battle between the top three, but Liu separated himself with a 9.000 execution score that was the best in the field.

Liu earned the first gold for China in gymnastics so far in Tokyo, adding to a men's team that won bronze in the team competition. Xiao Ruoteng also added a pair of individual medals in the all-around and floor exercise.

With neither Liu nor You competing for China in the team event, the country showcased its depth in the sport.

You's silver medal was an impressive achievement after finishing eighth in qualification and earning the last spot in the final. He had the highest degree of difficulty in his final routine, but his 8.700 execution score put him just short of gold.

Petrounias entered as the favorite as the reigning gold medalist in rings, plus three world championships in the event, but he wasn't able to replicate his past success. His 15.200 score was also lower than his 15.333 qualifying score, forcing him to settle for the bronze.

The final medals in men's gymnastics will be handed out Tuesday with the finals of the parallel bars and horizontal bars.