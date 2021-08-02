Knicks Rumors: Dennis Schroder Scouted 'Intensely' by NY During 2020-21 Season

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are seeking a point guard in free agency, and Dennis Schroder is reportedly considered the "most likely" to sign with the team, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"The Knicks scouted Schroder intensely this season to make sure the German native is a fit for coach Tom Thibodeau," Berman added.

Schroder spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, he is unlikely to return to the Lakers after they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

