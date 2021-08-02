Nets Rumors: Insiders Believe Spencer Dinwiddie Could Get $15-20M AAV in FA Contract

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets may be looking to move guard Spencer Dinwiddie via a sign-and-trade once free agency opens, and that could come with a major payday for the unrestricted free agent.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Sunday that Dinwiddie could get a deal worth $15 million to $20 million per season in free agency.

Dinwiddie, who declined a $12.3 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, last week addressed a report that he was seeking $25 million per season.

The 28-year-old played just three games in 2020-21 before suffering a torn right ACL. The previous season, he averaged career bests of 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in 64 games.

