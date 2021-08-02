X

    Nets Rumors: Insiders Believe Spencer Dinwiddie Could Get $15-20M AAV in FA Contract

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 2, 2021

    The Brooklyn Nets may be looking to move guard Spencer Dinwiddie via a sign-and-trade once free agency opens, and that could come with a major payday for the unrestricted free agent.

    Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Sunday that Dinwiddie could get a deal worth $15 million to $20 million per season in free agency.

    Dinwiddie, who declined a $12.3 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, last week addressed a report that he was seeking $25 million per season.

    Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25

    All they did was divide 125 by 5 lol it’s math y’all.<br><br>All I did was look at the market and do multiplication. I didn’t say anything about a max deal like some of y’all implied lol <a href="https://t.co/VtxMViI1Ks">https://t.co/VtxMViI1Ks</a>

    The 28-year-old played just three games in 2020-21 before suffering a torn right ACL. The previous season, he averaged career bests of 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in 64 games.

