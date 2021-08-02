Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Trying Hard' to Land Pacers Center

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

If the Indiana Pacers decide to move on from Myles Turner, at least one Eastern Conference playoff team is reportedly ready to make a deal.

Per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, the New York Knicks have been "trying hard" to get the Pacers to trade Turner.

Michael noted the Pacers "don't seem in a hurry to bust up their core" heading into the start of free agency this week.

Turner's name has frequently come up in trade speculation for a number of years, yet no offers have presented themselves to get the Pacers to move on from the veteran center.

Last offseason, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the Pacers did offer Turner and Doug McDermott to the Boston Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade package for Gordon Hayward.

According to Washburn, the Celtics turned down the proposal because they wanted either T.J. Warren or Victor Oladipo instead of McDermott.

Hayward wound up going to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal with the Celtics.

The Knicks do have Mitchell Robinson as their primary center, but Turner's defensive ability would be an upgrade for head coach Tom Thibodeau. He has led the NBA in blocks and block percentage twice in the past three seasons.

Depth at center behind Robinson is currently an issue in New York. Nerlens Noel, who started 41 games last season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Turner was the No. 11 overall pick by the Pacers in the 2015 NBA draft. The 25-year-old has averaged 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 389 appearances over the past six seasons.