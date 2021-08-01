Report: Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Shopping Documentary Series; Peacock Made $25M Bid

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Following the success of The Last Dance last year, a documentary about the life and career of Magic Johnson is reportedly a highly sought-after commodity in Hollywood.

Per Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, Submarine Entertainment is shopping a documentary series about the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar to various outlets.

Shaw reported that NBC streaming service Peacock is "in the lead" with an offer of $25 million on the table, though neither Peacock nor Submarine Entertainment commented about the negotiations.

Johnson's documentary, which was first announced last year, brought on film and television director Rick Famuyiwa to helm the project in October.

Brian Welk of The Wrap noted pre-production on the series had already started when Famuyiwa was hired as director.

Per Dan Loumena of the Los Angeles Times, Johnson has given production crews "unprecedented access" for the series, including "archival footage from his playing days."

The series is a co-production of XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films.

Johnson is one of the biggest stars in NBA history. His rivalry with Larry Bird dating back to college helped elevate the sport to national prominence.

After being selected No. 1 overall in the 1979 NBA draft, Johnson won five championships and three MVP awards as a member of the Lakers. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.