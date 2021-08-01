Derrick Rose Rumors: Knicks Want PG to Explore Market Before Making Contract Offer

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The New York Knicks might bring Derrick Rose back, but they are going to let the 2010-11 NBA MVP explore the free-agent market first.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, one opposing team with an interest in Rose said some members of the Knicks organization wanted to let him "find other offers before they made their own."

It's been assumed that Rose would remain with the Knicks on account of his relationship with head coach Tom Thibodeau, but there could be other teams in play for the three-time All-Star.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a return to the Chicago Bulls is a possibility if Rose leaves the Knicks.

It's unclear what Rose's contract expectations are as a free agent. He just wrapped up a two-year, $15 million deal that was signed in July 2019.

The Athletic's John Hollinger speculated that a two-year deal in the range of $20-25 million would make sense for Rose and the Knicks.

Rose played a significant role in New York's first postseason run since 2012-13. He was acquired in a February trade with the Detroit Pistons.

In 35 regular-season appearances with the Knicks, Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game with a 48.7 field-goal percentage. He finished third in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting, behind Utah Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles.

Even though the Knicks' championship hopes were dashed in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, Rose performed extremely well. He averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds and made 47.1 percent of his three-point attempts in the series.