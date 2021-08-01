Kelly Oubre Jr. Rumors: Heat Interested in Warriors UFA in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat reportedly have eyes for free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat "tried to acquire" Oubre in a trade with the Golden State Warriors this past season ahead of the trade deadline and have "interest in him again" as an unrestricted free agent.

They may miss out again this summer, however, with Jackson adding that "Miami is an unlikely match because he likely will command significantly more than $9.5 million midlevel."

