Lou Williams Rumors: Bucks, Pacers to Pursue SG in Free Agency amid Hawks Buzz

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are reportedly expected to pursue guard Lou Williams in free agency, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

There is also reportedly mutual interest regarding a return to the Atlanta Hawks, where the 34-year-old finished the 2020-21 season after a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams is seeking a two- or three-year deal on his next contract.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a disappointing season where he averaged just 11.3 points per game in 66 appearances between Los Angeles and Atlanta. It was a steep drop from the 20.4 points per game he averaged during his previous three years combined with the Clippers.

Williams still showed his ability to impact games, including in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks. He scored 21 points and 17 points in his two starts during the series when Trae Young was out with an injury, helping to keep the Hawks competitive.

Atlanta eventually lost the series in six games, but the South Gwinnett High School product seemingly enjoyed his return to Georgia based on his Instagram post after the season.

"Blessing in disguise. ATL, thank you," Williams wrote. "I appreciate the warm welcome back. My teammates and staff was nothing less than amazing to me. Love."

The post also had the hashtag "#thinkimcomingback."

The Hawks could use the added scoring behind Young as they look to remain in contention in the Eastern Conference, but the same could be said for both the Bucks and Pacers.

Milwaukee won the NBA title this year, yet the run to the championship relied heavily on stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Adding another playmaker could take the pressure off these players as they look to repeat.

Indiana dealt with injuries last season on the way to a 34-38 finish, but Williams could provide the team with another backcourt option next to Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.