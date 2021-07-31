Warriors 'Very Unlikely' to Make Major Trade amid Simmons, Beal Rumors, per Joe Lacob

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors have been at the center of nearly every trade rumor for the NBA's top players this offseason, but team governor Joe Lacob doesn't see that speculation amounting to anything.

"It’s very unlikely, I’ve said that we’re not going to trade for anybody that people are expecting," Lacob told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Very unlikely. It’s not impossible. But if it was going to be somebody, it was going to be somebody really great. It was going to be a big trade. It’s unlikely."

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic previously reported Bradley Beal is on "top of the offseason wishlist" for the Warriors, while Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the team has discussed a deal for the 76ers' Ben Simmons.

Slater also reported the team had internal discussions on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

