    Celtics Rumors: Spurs PG Patty Mills Among Boston's '7 or 8' Targets in Free Agency

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 31, 2021

    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

    Newly promoted President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens will target point guard Patty Mills in free agency, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

    Mark Murphy @Murf56

    Hearing that the Celtics have a list of "seven or eight" free agent targets, including Spurs point guard Patty Mills. ... Discussions between team and Evan Fournier are ongoing, but not close to resolution.

    As Murphy noted, Mills is one of "seven or eight" free agents the team plans to purse when clubs can begin negotiating on Aug. 2. The 32-year-old from Australia is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs—the only franchise he's played with since spending his first two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers (2009-11).

    In 68 games off the bench last season, Mills averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

     

