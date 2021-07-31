Celtics Rumors: Spurs PG Patty Mills Among Boston's '7 or 8' Targets in Free Agency

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Newly promoted President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens will target point guard Patty Mills in free agency, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

As Murphy noted, Mills is one of "seven or eight" free agents the team plans to purse when clubs can begin negotiating on Aug. 2. The 32-year-old from Australia is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs—the only franchise he's played with since spending his first two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers (2009-11).

In 68 games off the bench last season, Mills averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

