Woj: Tristan Thompson Traded from Celtics to Hawks for Kris Dunn, 2nd-Round Pick

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been traded for the first time in his career.

The Boston Celtics dealt the big man to the Atlanta Hawks for Kris Dunn, Bruno Caboclo and a 2023 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported March 15 that Boston was looking into trading Thompson prior to the March 25 deadline even though he is under contract through the 2021-22 campaign. The trade didn't happen during last season, but the Celtics moved on from him with this deal.

Last season was the 30-year-old's first playing for a team other than the Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. While he was never the biggest star on teams that featured LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, he was a solid interior presence and double-double threat every time he took the floor.

Thompson averaged a double-double in 2018-19 and 2019-20 while posting 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game across his nine seasons with the Cavaliers. He also helped them win the 2016 title as a valuable secondary contributor.

The Texas product averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in his first season with Boston.

The Canada native is a playoff-tested veteran who helps control the glass while providing interior defense and scoring on the blocks. If Thompson plays that role effectively, he will be an important piece in Atlanta's rotation as it chases a deep playoff run much like the one he had in Cleveland in 2016.