Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay $380k to Liza Morales over Failure to Make Support Payments

Former NBA star Lamar Odom will have to pay $380,549 to his ex-partner Liza Morales after a New York judge ruled the forward halted support payments last June, according to court documents reviewed by TMZ Sports.

The outlet reported a settlement agreement from 2015 required Odom to pay thousands of dollars per month to support his two children with Morales.

Morales filed the suit against Odom in May. Odom will now have to pay $91,220 in outstanding child support, $88,117 in missed rent, $161,305 towards college funds and expenses for the two children and $40,000 in legal fees and expenses.

Court documents also noted Odom did not appear at key hearing "despite due notice."

According to Jessica Sonkin and Priscilla DeGregory of Page Six, an order signed July 20 said Odom would have to fund a life insurance policy worth $1 million that named Morales as the beneficiary by Friday, or Morales could enter a judgement against Odom for another $1 million.

Odom, 41, has been out of the NBA since 2013 and hasn't played professional basketball since 2014, when he signed with Saski Baskonia of the Liga ACB. In July 2019, he was deactivated from the BIG3 because of "competitive reasons."

He fought recording artist Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match in June, knocking out the singer in the second round.