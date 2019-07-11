Ice Cube Reveals Why Lamar Odom Was Deactivated from BIG3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lamar Odom's inability to play at an acceptable level apparently is what led to him being deactivated by the BIG3 on Wednesday.

Per TMZ Sports, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube said the league wants "players that are actually playing" and doesn't have room for anyone who "can't play" or has "health issues" preventing them from living up to the standard expected.

Per ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf, Odom was one of four players, along with Jermaine O'Neal, Bonzi Wells and Baron Davis, who were deactivated by the league. The move was made for "competitive reasons and not due to any off-the-court issues."

In October 2015, Odom was hospitalized after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. He said in a 2017 interview with Ian Drew of US Weekly that he'd been "living sober" since his near-death experience.

Odom announced last November he was joining the three-on-three league for the 2019 season, then going to play one season in China before officially retiring from professional basketball.

As a member of the Enemies, Odom only played in the team's 50-43 season-opening loss to Bivouac. He scored two points and grabbed four rebounds. It was his first appearance in a professional game since May 3, 2013 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.