Jerry Colangelo Says Trae Young 'Didn't Fit the Bill This Time Around' for Team USA

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young may be a fit for the U.S. men's national team in the future, he just wasn't what the Olympic team was looking for in 2021.

Speaking to reporters about Young's snub, Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo defended his decision by saying Young's skill set didn't fit what the team needed to compete in Tokyo.

"I'm happy that he wants to play for USA Basketball," Colangelo said. "He's done really well in the NBA. But predicated on what we felt we needed, he didn't fit the bill this time around. He's a young player, he has a future with USA Basketball, but it was the opinion of our staff that it wasn't now. It's for others to make the declaration you made a mistake."

