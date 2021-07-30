Giants' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Kris Bryant Trade with Cubs

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

In the race for the National League West, the San Francisco Giants made their big play right before the trade deadline to acquire Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal. The Cubs will receive prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Killian in exchange for sending the former NL MVP to San Francisco, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Giants have been a pleasant surprise this season. Their 64-38 record is the best in Major League Baseball, three games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.

Assuming the Giants take on the rest of Bryant's salary this season, Spotrac estimates their updated payroll for 2021 at $159.8 million.

With Bryant set to join San Francisco, here's what the team's updated lineup will look like.

Giants Projected Lineup

1. Lamonte Wade Jr., 1B

2. Buster Posey, C

3. Mike Yastrzemski, RF

4. Kris Bryant, 3B

5. Alex Dickerson, LF

6. Brandon Crawford, SS

7. Wilmer Flores, 2B

8. Steven Duggar, CF

9. (Pitcher)

The NL West was the epicenter of this trade deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals to boost their chances at repeating as World Series champions.

Los Angeles' acquisition of Scherzer came after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday the San Diego Padres were close to getting the three-time Cy Young winner.

Bryant is in some ways a reaction to what the Dodgers did, but he also fills a huge void in San Francisco's lineup. Evan Longoria was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 16 with a shoulder sprain.

Even if Longoria is able to return at some point for the stretch run, Bryant has the versatility to play multiple outfield positions. He could slot in at left field, which is currently occupied by Alex Dickerson (.220/.289/.405).

Bryant was having a strong 2021 prior to the trade. The four-time All-Star is hitting .267/.358/.503 with 18 homers and 51 RBI in 93 games.

San Francisco understands the level of competition in the NL West is high, with the Dodgers and Padres firmly in the playoff picture. The front office took a bold step in order to get the franchise back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.