Kyle Lowry Rumors: Heat, Mavs, Pelicans to 'Be at the Forefront' in Pursuit of PG

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry will be one of the top free agents on the market next week, and he's expected to have high-profile suitors.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans "will be at the forefront of the pursuit" for Lowry. The veteran point guard is "the top target for all three teams," though the Heat "appear to have a recruiting advantage through Lowry's close relationship with Miami star Jimmy Butler."

