Mike Conley Rumors: Jazz Prioritizing PG, Preparing 3-Year, $75M Contract Offer

The Utah Jazz have reportedly made re-signing point guard Mike Conley, an impending unrestricted free agent, the "top priority" of their offseason.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote Friday that the Jazz are "preparing" a three-year contract offer worth around $75 million for the 2020-21 All-Star selection.

Conley was one of the driving forces behind Utah finishing with the NBA's best record during the regular season at 52-20. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 threes and 1.4 steals across 51 appearances. He ranked fourth among qualified point guards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

The Jazz went on to reach the second round of the playoffs before getting knocked out by the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

In February, the 33-year-old Ohio State product told Tony Jones of The Athletic he hoped to remain with the organization despite a potential foray into free agency:

"Utah's got me. I was talking about this to my wife recently. We love it here. I don't think I can go anywhere else that plays the way we play. We'll see this offseason, because when that time comes there will definitely be a lot of chatter. But, from where I sit right now, this team is so unique, in the way we play. And everyone has bought into what we want to do on both ends of the floor."

Conley has spent the past two seasons with the Jazz after playing the first 12 years in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Utah already has two of its core pieces, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, locked up for the long haul and has a trio of role players (Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles) under contract for at least one more year. Re-signing Conley would allow the team to run it back with hope of better postseason results.

Clarkson is capable of stepping into the starting lineup if Conley were to leave. But the team would have to find a backup point guard, and its bench, which ranked eighth in the NBA by averaging 38.9 points in 2020-21, would likely take a hit.

In turn, it's no surprise the Jazz have made Conley's new deal a priority, and it is unlikely he will ultimately land elsewhere once the market opens Monday.