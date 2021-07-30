Lakers Rumors: Chaundee Brown Signs Exhibit-10 Contract with LA as UDFA

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly signed undrafted free agent Chaundee Brown to an exhibit-10 contract, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

An exhibit-10 contract is a one-year deal worth the minimum that usually isn't guaranteed but includes a bonus up to $50,000 if the player is assigned to the G League and remains with that affiliate team for 60 days.

Brown, a 6'5" guard, spent three seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan and becoming the sixth man for the Wolverines in 2020-21.

The Orlando, Florida, native averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers made in 20.6 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 48.8 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three.

Brown also proved capable of producing in a bigger role, averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 2018-19 and 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 2019-20 with the Demon Deacons.

The Lakers didn't come away with any picks in the 2021 NBA draft since they traded the No. 22 overall selection in Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson as part of the deal that brought in guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

Brown gives the Lakers a cheap, young player with a shot at making the roster, especially if his three-point shooting carries over. Since L.A. moved both Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the Westbrook trade, the Lakers are lacking in outside shooting.

They have next to nothing on their roster for 2021-22 aside from their Big Three, and it stands to reason the front office will do everything it can to surround Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with shooters.

Signing Brown is perhaps the first step toward putting that plan into action and building a roster capable of winning a championship following last season's first-round playoff exit.