Spencer Dinwiddie Looking at 'Generational Money' in Free Agency, Nets GM Says

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is likely to garner significant financial offers as a free agent during the 2021 NBA offseason, which clouds his future with the organization.

"He deserves the right to be a free agent," Marks told reporters. "I can't tell you what his market's gonna be. I can hypothetically take a stab at it, but the good thing for him, he's likely in line for generational money."

