Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2021: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

The 2021 NBA draft is over after 60 players were selected over two rounds from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.

Many other draft-eligible players did not hear their names called, and that undoubtedly may be a disappointment. However, many successful NBA players have made a name for themselves as undrafted free agents.

Of note, ex-center Ben Wallace is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021.

In today's game, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is thriving with his team, which won the 2018-19 NBA title with him in their rotation.

Here's a look at some notable undrafted free agents who agreed to deals with teams on draft night and can find themselves charting their own successful pro path soon enough.

Texas Tech G Mac McClung (Los Angeles Lakers)

Mac McClung led Texas Tech, who reached Round 2 of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, with 15.5 points per game last year.

Michigan State F Aaron Henry (Philadelphia 76ers)

Aaron Henry, a 2020-21 All-Big Ten player, averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last year. The 6'6" big man also made the conference's all-defensive team.

Gonzaga G Joel Ayayi (Los Angeles Lakers)

Joel Ayayi started 31 of 32 games last year for a Gonzaga team that was undefeated until falling to Baylor in the national championship. He averaged 12.0 points per game.

Colorado G McKinley Wright IV (Minnesota Timberwolves)

McKinley Wright IV started all four of his seasons in Colorado, averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. He's a three-time All Pac-12 player.

Ohio State G Duane Washington Jr. (Indiana Pacers)

Duane Washington Jr. became a full-time starter during his junior season and responded by averaging a team-high 16.4 points per game.

Oklahoma G Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Austin Reaves spent his first two collegiate years at Wichita State before transferring to Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners with 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

LSU F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

The 6'9" big man posted 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds during his sophomore season at LSU, which reached the second round of the NCAA tournament as an No. 8 seed before falling to Michigan. He made the 2020-21 All-SEC team.

Tennessee F Yves Pons (Memphis Grizzlies)

The 2019-20 SEC Defensive Player of the Year averaged 2.1 blocks per game over his final two years at Tennessee. The four-year collegiate player started in those seasons as well.