Rokas Jokubaitis Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

Rokas Jokubaitis Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks RosterJuly 30, 2021
The New York Knicks added to their backcourt by selecting Lithuanian guard Rokas Jokubaitis with the No. 34 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.
New York has been searching for depth at the position for much of the last year and was left running with Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett and Derrick Rose heading into a first-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Thursday the organization got to work addressing that need, adding guards Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride after a flurry of early trades.
Dan Favale @danfavale
the knicks had:<br><br>🔘 no. 19<br>🔘 no. 21 <br>🔘 no. 32<br><br>and turned that into:<br><br>🔘 no. 25 (quentin grimes)<br>🔘 no. 34 (rokas jokubaitis)<br>🔘 no. 36 (miles mcbride)<br>🔘 2022 top-18-protected first-rounder (via charlotte)<br>🔘 detroit's 2024 second-rounder<br><br>🤷♂️
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Rokas Jokubaitis
Position: PG/SG
Height: 6'4"
Pro Comparison: Tomas Satoransky
Scouting Report: A limited athlete, Jokubaitis is one of the more seasoned international prospects with crafty combo skills to handle, pass and shoot. He also has a strong feel for the game.
Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)
R.J. Barrett, SF: $8.2M (2023)
Kevin Knox, SF: $4.6M (2022)
Lucas Vildoza, PG: $3.3M (2024)
Immanuel Quickley, SG $2.2M (2024)
Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.8M (2022)
Norvel Pelle, PF: $1.1M (2023)
Quentin Grimes, SG: $1.8M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)
Rokas Jokubaitis, PG/SG: (no projected first-year salary available)
Miles McBride, PG: (no projected first-year salary available)
Derrick Rose, PG: UFA
Alec Burks, SG: UFA
Nerlens Noel, C: UFA
Elfrid Payton, PG: UFA
Frank Ntilikina, PG: RFA
Reggie Bullock, SF: UFA
Taj Gibson, PF: UFA
Theo Pinson, SG: RFA
Jared Harper, PG: RFA
It's unclear what the Knicks' plans for Jokubaitis is at this point. The 20-year-old spent last season with an FC Barcelona that has a notable history of sending players to the NBA: Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Anderson Varejao, Ricky Rubio and Mario Hezonja.
Last year the Knicks drafted FC Barcelona's Leandro Bolmaro with the No. 23 overall pick, but New York sent his rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a deal to acquire Ricky Rubio.
With the Knicks entering the 2021-22 season as a contender in the Eastern Conference, the club is looking to hit on a relatively unknown prospect from Europe.