    Rokas Jokubaitis Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 30, 2021

    Alius Koroliovas/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks added to their backcourt by selecting Lithuanian guard Rokas Jokubaitis with the No. 34 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.  

    New York has been searching for depth at the position for much of the last year and was left running with Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett and Derrick Rose heading into a first-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. 

    Thursday the organization got to work addressing that need, adding guards Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride after a flurry of early trades. 

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    the knicks had:<br><br>🔘 no. 19<br>🔘 no. 21 <br>🔘 no. 32<br><br>and turned that into:<br><br>🔘 no. 25 (quentin grimes)<br>🔘 no. 34 (rokas jokubaitis)<br>🔘 no. 36 (miles mcbride)<br>🔘 2022 top-18-protected first-rounder (via charlotte)<br>🔘 detroit's 2024 second-rounder<br><br>🤷‍♂️

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Rokas Jokubaitis

    Position: PG/SG

    Height: 6'4"

    Pro Comparison: Tomas Satoransky

    Scouting Report: A limited athlete, Jokubaitis is one of the more seasoned international prospects with crafty combo skills to handle, pass and shoot. He also has a strong feel for the game.

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    Welcome to NYC, Rokas Jokubaitis!<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/xT2hv4fh7U">pic.twitter.com/xT2hv4fh7U</a>

    Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)

    R.J. Barrett, SF: $8.2M (2023)

    Obi Toppin, PF: $5M (2024)

    Kevin Knox, SF: $4.6M (2022)

    Lucas Vildoza, PG: $3.3M (2024)

    Immanuel Quickley, SG $2.2M (2024)

    Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.8M (2022)

    Norvel Pelle, PF: $1.1M (2023)

    Quentin Grimes, SG: $1.8M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Rokas Jokubaitis, PG/SG: (no projected first-year salary available)

    Miles McBride, PG: (no projected first-year salary available)

    Free Agents

    Derrick Rose, PG: UFA

    Alec Burks, SG: UFA

    Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

    Elfrid Payton, PG: UFA

    Frank Ntilikina, PG: RFA

    Reggie Bullock, SF: UFA

    Taj Gibson, PF: UFA

    Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

    Jared Harper, PG: RFA

    It's unclear what the Knicks' plans for Jokubaitis is at this point. The 20-year-old spent last season with an FC Barcelona that has a notable history of sending players to the NBA: Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Anderson Varejao, Ricky Rubio and Mario Hezonja. 

    Last year the Knicks drafted FC Barcelona's Leandro Bolmaro with the No. 23 overall pick, but New York sent his rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a deal to acquire Ricky Rubio. 

    With the Knicks entering the 2021-22 season as a contender in the Eastern Conference, the club is looking to hit on a relatively unknown prospect from Europe.  

