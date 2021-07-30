Lonzo Ball Rumors: Bulls, Celtics, Raptors Expected to Show Interest in Free-Agent PG

Lonzo Ball Rumors: Bulls, Celtics, Raptors Expected to Show Interest in Free-Agent PGJuly 30, 2021
The Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors could be among the suitors for veteran point guard Lonzo Ball, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.
Ball is eligible to become a restricted free agent this offseason if the New Orleans Pelicans extend to him a $14.6 million qualifying offer.
That would afford the Pelicans the opportunity to match an offer sheet from another team, but Charania indicated New Orleans might be looking to go in a different direction.
