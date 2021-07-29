Jaxson Hayes Arrest to Be Reviewed by LAPD over Possible Force Applied to the Neck

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department will review the use of force involved in the arrest of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes.

According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, "LAPD says its force investigation division is now reviewing the incident because of 'the possibility of force being applied to Hayes' neck.'"

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Hayes had been arrested after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Los Angeles-area home. The 6'11" big man allegedly "got combative with cops and a fight broke out."

Lopez provided more context: "Footage from police body cameras reportedly shows Hayes trying to enter the residence despite warnings from officers. As he continued to push forward, officers called for backup and tried to place Hayes' hands behind his back."

Hayes was eventually handcuffed after two-and-a-half minutes. Authorities used a Taser "as well as bodyweight and physical force" during the course of his arrest.

Hayes and an officer involved in the arrest were evaluated at a local hospital.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest, and he was released after posting bail.

The Pelicans issued a statement Wednesday to say they were "working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Hayes averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 60 games for New Orleans this past season.