X

    Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Yankees Remain Interested in Rockies Star After Gallo Deal

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 29, 2021

    John McCoy/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees remain interested in Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story ahead of Friday's 2021 MLB trade deadline despite their acquisition of slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Even after Gallo, Yankees see room for Trevor Story. Also eyeing pitching upgrades. Thus far their trade deadline Is more interesting and productive than their season.

    SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday the Yanks' interest is contingent on not trading one of their top prospects, such as shortstop Anthony Volpe.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!