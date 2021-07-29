Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Yankees Remain Interested in Rockies Star After Gallo Deal

John McCoy/Getty Images

The New York Yankees remain interested in Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story ahead of Friday's 2021 MLB trade deadline despite their acquisition of slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday the Yanks' interest is contingent on not trading one of their top prospects, such as shortstop Anthony Volpe.

