Nets' Kyrie Irving Reportedly Will Fire Roc Nation Agent After 2 Years

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly firing Roc Nation as the agency representing him.

Appearing Thursday on First Take, ESPN NBA insider Jordan Schultz reported the news:

Irving hired Roc Nation in 2019 after firing previous agent Jeff Wechsler. Irving then signed with the Nets in free agency shortly after linking up with Roc Nation.

