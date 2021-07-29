Thunder Trade Rumors: OKC in Talks with All 5 Teams Above It in 2021 NBA Draft

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly "active in trade talks" with an eye toward moving up from the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday night.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported OKC is "engaging with all five teams ahead of them" on the hope of landing either Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley or Scottie Barnes, three of the class' top prospects.

