Trevor Bauer Court Hearing on Temporary Restraining Order Delayed Until August 16

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Warning: This story contains graphic allegations of sexual assault.

A court hearing related to a temporary ex-parte restraining order filed by the woman who has accused Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has been delayed until Aug. 16.

Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reported Wednesday attorneys on both sides had previously agreed to delay the hearing until early August.

Bauer, who's denied any wrongdoing and said his actions during the sexual encounters were consensual, was placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2.

The woman filed the ex parte restraining order June 28 and included graphic details of her allegations, saying Bauer strangled her until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punched her in the face and caused other injuries that led to hospitalization, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez.

She said after being choked unconscious on one occasion, Bauer was penetrating her anally when she woke up.

"I agreed to have consensual sex," the woman said in the filing. "However I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

She added: "I am deeply concerned that no arrest has been made or charges filed."

Bauer remains under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department. He hasn't been criminally charged in the case.

The MLB player's representatives released a statement saying Bauer had a "wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the woman and provided text messages that appear to show the woman telling Bauer to "gimme all the pain" and "choke me out," according to ESPN.

"Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," Bauer's reps said in a statement. "Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The woman said she's since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and was "absolutely terrified" about coming forward with the allegations because of Bauer's high-profile status, but did so because she didn't want "Trevor to put anyone else through what I suffered," per ESPN.

MLB launched its own investigation into the matter while Bauer is on administrative leave.

The league and the Players Association jointly agreed Tuesday to extend the Dodgers pitcher's leave through at least Aug. 6 as the investigations continue.