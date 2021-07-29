Report: Richaun Holmes Drawing Interest from Hornets Ahead of 2021 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Charlotte Hornets are among the teams showing interest in free-agent center Richaun Holmes, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Holmes is coming off a career year with the Sacramento Kings, setting new highs with averages of 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The 27-year-old mostly came off the bench earlier in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns, but he found a more consistent role with the Kings and started all 61 games he played in 2020-21 while averaging 29.2 minutes per game.

Though Sacramento finished 31-41 last season, the squad was 8.4 points per 100 possessions better with Holmes on the court compared to when he was off of it, per Basketball Reference.

He also led the team with 6.1 win shares, ahead of more prominent players like De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.

The 2015 second-round pick will look to turn that into a big payday in free agency with plenty of teams likely seeking an upgrade in the post.

Charlotte could especially use some balance down low with most of its production coming from perimeter players, including Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball. Centers Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo are also free agents this offseason, leaving the 6'7" P.J. Washington as the best option at center.

Holmes would fill the hole at center while giving the team a boost on both ends of the court.

It could help the Hornets take another step toward the playoffs after going five straight years without a postseason berth.