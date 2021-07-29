Magic's Terrence Ross Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from 'Several' Teams

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Several teams have spoken with the Orlando Magic about guard/forward Terrence Ross, per SNY's Ian Begley.

The 30-year-old Ross averaged a career-high 15.6 points last year. He is under contract through the 2022-23 season and owed $24 million until then.

Ross has played nine NBA seasons. He began his career with the Toronto Raptors in 2012 before the Raps dealt him to the Magic in February 2017.

The Magic are probably best-served moving on from Ross with the team breaking up its core over the past year.

Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, who were the top three players on a Magic team that made the playoffs in 2019 and 2020, all found themselves on new teams before the March 25 trade deadline with Orlando floundering in the standings.

Orlando is now undergoing a rebuild under first-year head coach Jamahl Mosley, with a clear focus on young players such as Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba. None of those players are older than 23 years of age.

The Magic will also be adding to that young core thanks to a pair of lottery draft picks (No. 5 and No. 8).

Orlando likely isn't competing for a championship in the short-term future as this team's roster takes shape and the young players develop.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In turn, Ross is a solid veteran more than capable of contributing to a contender rather than playing on a team breaking it down and starting over again.

The fact that Ross could be available via trade isn't surprising as the Magic embark on a new era, and there should be interest for the wing's services, especially as a scoring threat off the bench.