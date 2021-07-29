Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 200m Butterfly Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Zhang Yufei set an Olympic record en route to gold at the women's 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:03.86 from Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Zhang, who also won silver at the 100-meter butterfly in the Tokyo Olympics, dominated the field en route to her first-ever gold on the world stage.

A pair of Americans took silver and bronze in Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger, respectively.

Here's a look at the official results from the eight-swimmer field.

Results

1. Zhang Yufei (China): 2:03.86

2. Regan Smith (United States): 2:05.30

3. Hali Flickinger (United States): 2:05.65

4. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary): 2:06.53

5. Svetlana Chimrova (Russian Olympic Committee): 2:07.70

6. Liyan Yu (China): 2:07.85

7. Alys Margaret Thomas (Great Britain): 2:07.90

8. Brianna Throssell (Australia): 2:09.48

Zhang's blazing time was the fastest recorded in the race in 12 years, per ESPN:

Chinese swimmer Liu Zige owns the fastest-ever time in the race when she registered a mark of 2:01.81 in 2009 at the Chinese National Games.

Zhang added to an already impressive resume that includes one silver and four bronze medals in World Championship events.

Her win also gave China its 13th first-place finish at this year's Games, which tied Japan for the gold medal lead at the time of her fantastic performance.

As for the runners-up on the podium, Smith made up some ground in the final 50 meters to surpass Flickinger. She previously won bronze at the 100-meter backstroke in this year's Olympic Games.

Flickinger also owns a bronze medal in Tokyo, earning third in the 400-meter medley.