Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY 'Pushing Hard' to Acquire Joey Gallo or 'Gallo-Type' Player

Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY 'Pushing Hard' to Acquire Joey Gallo or 'Gallo-Type' PlayerJuly 29, 2021
The New York Yankees are in the market for a Joey Gallo-type player, assuming the team can't land the Texas Rangers slugger himself ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
According to Jack Curry of YES, New York is concerned with adding a left-handed bat to a lineup stacked with righties. The Rangers continue to shop the right fielder, and the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly sent scouts to look at the Rangers recently.
Hearing the Yankees are pushing hard to try and acquire Joey Gallo or a “Gallo-type” to bolster offense. A LH bat like Gallo would be a strong addition. Yanks are about $4M under luxury tax threshold. Gallo will make about $2.4M for rest of the season and is FA after 2022 season
At 52-47, New York is nine games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East and seven behind the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.
Gallo was a late scratch from the Rangers lineup Wednesday as rumors continued to swirl.
As for who a "Gallo-type" player could be, it's not clear.
Not only has Gallo hit 25 home runs, but he also leads all right fielders in outs above average over the last two seasons and is under club control through 2022.
The 27-year-old will be arbitration-eligible this offseason.
That makes him an affordable asset the Yankees could move on from if they do trade for him.