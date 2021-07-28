NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Mavericks, Pelicans Interested in Nets' Landry Shamet

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.

Ian Begley of SNY reported "several" teams have contacted the Nets regarding Shamet offering their first-round pick. The Pelicans have the No. 17 selection and the Lakers sit at No. 22 pick Thursday night, but the Mavericks do not have a first-round selection.

Under the Stepien rule, the Lakers must make their selection at No. 22 because of draft picks sent to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. They then can trade rights to that player after the selection is made.

Shamet will make $3.8 million next season, the final year of his rookie contract. His affordability is likely a significant factor in his interest around the league, as he's proved himself a reliable threat from three-point range.

The 24-year-old averaged 9.3 points and 1.8 rebounds last season while shooting 38.7 percent from distance, making 2.1 threes per game. Despite playing for three organizations in as many NBA seasons, the former first-round pick out of Wichita State has been consistently able to adapt to his new surroundings and provide reliable floor-spacing off the bench.

The Nets may want to retain him on their roster for that reason, but any extension would increase their looming luxury-tax bill. If the team feels it can get a Shamet-level contributor in the draft and reset the clock on a rookie contract, it might be a prudent deal.