Warriors Trade Rumors: Jalen Suggs Targeted If Golden State Moves Up from No. 7

The Golden State Warriors may target Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs if they move up from the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, according to NBA insider Chad Ford.

Ford reported Golden State may instead look toward Connecticut's James Bouknight, Michigan's Franz Wagner or Jonathan Kuminga of the NBA G League Ignite if the team stays at No. 7.

Stephen Curry, 33, Draymond Green, 31, and Klay Thompson, 31, aren't getting any younger, so the Warriors would presumably prefer turning one or both of their first-rounders—they also have the No. 14 pick—into a proven veteran.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported on July 22 that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is atop the list of players Golden State would like to add. Thompson also reported Curry, Green and Thompson "have made it clear to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately."

In the event general manager Bob Myers can't find an attractive offer, attempting to trade up would be the best alternative.

With Suggs, the Warriors would at least get someone who can likely contribute in a meaningful way right out of the gate.

The 6'4" guard averaged 14.4 points and 4.5 assists per game during his one season with the Zags. He didn't shy from the spotlight, either, putting up a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in the Elite Eight against USC and scoring 22 points in a national championship loss to Baylor.

It might be tough to move into the top five, though.

The Toronto Raptors are at No. 4 and may be of the same mindset as the Warriors. They're looking to win now, so accumulating draft capital or adding a young star in James Wiseman may not be that enticing.

The Orlando Magic traded Nikola Vucevic but still have Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. Assuming he's part of the deal, Wiseman isn't a great fit.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported the Oklahoma City Thunder "made a legitimate offer" to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 1 pick. Trading back wouldn't make a ton of sense for a franchise that's looking to be aggressive in the first round.